Using Design to Better Community with Melissa Delzio

By Tracy Solimeno

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Department of Art & Design welcomes, graphic designer and illustrator, Melissa Delzio as an Art Insights speaker Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA). Delzio will be sharing her professional knowledge and experience in print and interactive work for international brands, local businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions. Admission is free and open to the public.

Deeply committed to passing on stories and experience to future generations, Delzio, founded Our Portland Story in 2008. This publication celebrates the beauties and characteristics of the Portland area through the collaboration of 140 authors and illustrators. In 2009, she established Meldel, an independent design firm that specializes in print and interactive design. Her work is free drawn, spontaneous, and illustrative.

She currently serves as an adjunct instructor at Portland State University and Volunteer Creative Director at p:ear, a Portland-based organization that offers homeless youth a safe space, education, art, recreation, job training, and food. She has travelled internationally with USAID Partners of the Americas to volunteer her design services in Haiti and Colombia.

In an interview with Design Feaster, Delzio said, “As an independent designer, side projects are crucial. The most obvious reason is that they give you a creative outlet to express ideas through a different medium. You become free to make mistakes, take risks, and practice new skills. One of the best ways to get the type of paying work you want is to do the work for yourself first, and share it with the world.”

Benjamin Kirkby, Assistant Professor of Graphic Design at Southern Utah University feels that, “Melissa Delzio’s artistry, along with her dedication towards using her talents to embolden others makes her an excellent role model for students and professionals alike. Her collaborative work seeks to strengthen her community and make it a friendlier place to live. She is one of those rare individuals who wields her incredible talent to make the world a better place instead of focusing on expanding a business.”

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art & Design faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

For more information, please visit www.suu.edu/pva.