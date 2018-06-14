Unique ukulele concert set for June 15

CEDAR CITY–Iron County Acoustic Music Association (ICAMA) showcases an eclectic mix of live acoustic music, this month featuring The Naked Waiters, a ukulele-based group, originally from Cedar City and now living in Provo, who play original songs and older classics with tight three-part vocal harmonies. They appear Friday, June 15, at Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2279 N Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.

Opening for The Naked Waiters is Cedar City’s own Britte Bjerga playing songs inspired by her travels and by her love of southern Utah. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

The Naked Waiters are a unique acoustic trio who specialize in an equally unique instrument– the ukulele. Kim Bjerga, Clark Holmes, and Andy Nufer have carved out a niche for themselves in the burgeoning Provo music scene, and for good reason. Their tight, three-part harmonies, combined with interestingly composed arrangements are refreshingly diverse, both in musicianship and content. With various ukulele ranges (tenor, baritone, and bass ukulele, as well as guitar), the three have managed to produce a complex, varied sound. With an equally varied set list, The Naked Waiters are bridging musical gaps for all ages and ears.

Bjerga and Nufer have been friends for years, beginning with their high school years Cedar City, then living together as roommates while attending SUU in Cedar City. Having previous musical experience together in a rock band called Apollo’s Army, they were pleasantly surprised when they met Clark at a party at their apartment, where Clark found Kim’s ukulele and began to jam. They soon found a common thread to their music and began performing at local events. Since then, the three have played everything from farmers markets, weddings, private parties, resorts, restaurants, festivals and concerts. They took first place at the Provo (Utah) Acoustic Battle of the Bands. They have performed internationally, most recently this past April at a ukulele festival in Scotland.

The Naked Waiters’ original tunes stray from the typical love song, and broach more authentic topics like the town where they met, childhood nostalgia, beautiful locations filled with memories, and even something as simple as a relationship with a pet cat. They have been invited by show producers to audition for the show America’s Got Talent multiple years running, and a clip of one of their videos was showcased on the show (a cover of Grace Vanderwall’s audition tune). They perform regularly around Utah and surrounding states. In 2018 they are scheduled to perform and give workshops at ukulele festivals both domestically and internationally. They have completed an EP, available on major streaming and purchasing platforms, and are currently working on completing a full album.

Opening the evening’s show is Britte Bjerga. Britte is a 31-year-old singer-songwriter from Cedar City whose influences are freedom, spirituality, and reflections of the outdoors. Growing up in Stavanger Norway, she had a strong emotional and spiritual connection with music. Her thirst for adventure brought her to many places in her earlier years, yet her heart has always had a special place for the mountains of southern Utah. She believes that music and art whether simple or complex is one of the most important aspects to communicating one’s soul to the world.

A suggested donation of $5 per person helps promote live acoustic music in Iron County.