[title of show] will open new Boccardo Theatre in Ivins

IVINS–Strange name…raucous good time. The award winning Broadway musical [title of show]—yeah, that’s the name of it–opens the new Lorraine Boccardo Theatre in the Center for the Arts at Kayenta.

During Grand Opening weekend, Oct. 20 and 21, there will be food, drink, classical, jazz, and bands will entertain, culminating with [Title of Show] in the new Center for the Arts at Kayenta. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 881 Coyote Gulch Court in Ivins. See www.KayentaArts.com for ticket information.

On Saturday, Oct 21, it will be a more formal affair with all of the same festivities but includes a catered dinner, Jazz band and two more world class musicians, Janet Clark on the Harp and Brandon Lee on Piano.

Hunter and Jeff are two struggling writers. They have just three weeks to meet the entry-deadline for a musical theater festival in New York City. There’s just one problem, what to write about? How about a show about…writing a show? Sounds simple, right? Not so much. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry. No more boring pablum theater for this bunch. These four are all about keepin’ it real. [title of show]—follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their quixotic journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

Brodie Perry, Bobby Edwards, Sceri Sioux Ivers, Ashley Benham and Aaron Lund on piano round out this gifted cast. Douglas Caputo directs and co-produces [title of show] in collaboration with the Kayenta Arts Foundation. This may be the best musical you have never heard of. [title of show] received a Tony Award® nomination for Best Book of a Musical in 2009. Mature themes and language make [Title of Show] a theater experience for grown ups! Running Oct. 20-28.