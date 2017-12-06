Tis the Season Christmas Concert on Dec. 8

By Ashley H Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–Kick off this holiday season with ‘Tis the Season: SUU’s Department of Music Combined Christmas Concert on Friday, December 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest.

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Chair of the Department of Music at SUU, said, “We highly encourage the community to attend our annual Christmas Concert – this year titled ‘Tis the Season – offered by the SUU Department of Music, which showcases many of our large and small ensembles in one event! With all the varied groups, there will surely be something for everyone as we ring in the spirit of the season.”

This holiday concert will include performances from the Concert Choir, Opus, Symphony Orchestra, Wind Symphony, Brass Ensemble, Woodwind Ensemble, String Ensemble, and Jazz Band. They will feature holiday favorites such as We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Deck the Halls. Other pieces include Masters in This Hall, Adagio and Allegro from Christmas Concerto Op 68 No. 8, and Bob Mintzer’s Heart of the Matter.

McKenna Terry, Music Education major from Kanab, said, “My favorite piece that we are performing is Gloria by Randol Alan Bass. This will be our big piece to finish off the concert and will feature the Wind Symphony, Orchestra, and various choirs. It is so rewarding and almost magical to put something like this together with all of the ensembles in the Department of Music. This concert has something for everyone. It will be a fantastic night of music and is the perfect way to ring in your holiday celebrations.”

For more information about SUU’s Department of Music, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music.