SUU’s Percussion Ensemble

By Tracy Solimeno

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–The College of Performing and Visual Arts’ Department of Music offers a dynamic and contemporary performance of varying percussive sounds and scores in the Fall Percussion Ensemble Concert on Monday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. in SUU’s Music Building Thorley Recital Hall. The music captures the multiplicity of everyday experience and deeper thought. Everyone is invited to attend the free concert.

This year’s performance will include the alluring vibe piece Tesseract by Francisco Perez. This portion of the program will feature Jordan Nielsen and take the audience through a musical pathway that seems otherworldly and surreal.

Mayhem, by Daniel Montoya, was written as a tribute to the birth of his first child. It follows the chaos that is parenthood. Flowing from in-utero movements to nightly dance parties. Its tempo and composition strives to capture the tender yet chaotic early years of life.

Southern Utah University sophomore Melanie Hunt states, “The most rewarding moments have happened when we all groove together, when a certain phrase or entire piece just works because we are a good team and really know what the piece means to us. The variety of repertoire, instrumentation, and even students who perform truly make each concert special.”

Jordan Nielsen, a Music Performance Major at Southern Utah University, said, “Many people do not know what percussion music is really like. Percussion ensemble is as diverse as your imagination allows. This concert has something in it for anyone to love.”

Delight in the sound of this unique and varied concert. For more information on SUU’s Music Department, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music.

