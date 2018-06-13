Summer evenings out at SUMA

By Brooke Vlasich

For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–With summer around the corner, the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) is preparing for the Cedar City Arts Council’s Final Friday Art Walks with a new program, SUMA After Hours. This program will take place on Friday, June 29, July 27, and August 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. SUMA After Hours features activities for community members ages 18+ and includes live performances and stand-up comedy. These events are free and open to the public.

SUMA After Hours is perfect for those seeking a date night activity, an evening out with friends, or opportunities to spend time with family members. “With the summer approaching, many people are looking for fun, creative ways to enjoy southern Utah,” Community Engagement Associate Arielle Altenburg said. “Spending an evening at SUMA After Hours provides opportunities for people to enjoy art together and unwind at the museum after a busy day.”

On June 29, attendees can participate in watercolor demonstrations, led by Yidan Guo, and create their own watercolor greeting cards. Attendees can also enjoy music from the local band The Storytellers.

On July 27, participants will make their own wire jewelry inspired by sculptures in the exhibition, James Surls: Across the Universe Divide. This workshop will be led by local Cedar City jeweler Valerie Smith. During this event, the local band Wilhelm will provide live entertainment and beverages will be served on the Sam and Diane Stewart Family Foundation Plaza.

For the August 31 program, attendees can enjoy improv comedy in the gallery from Off the Cuff and hands-on art activities and games. In September, the museum will remain open during the Final Friday Art Walk, but due to the Utah Shakespeare Festival/Southern Utah University High School Shakespeare Competition, no formal activities are planned at this time.

For more information, please visit: www.suu.edu/pva/suma/experience/adult-programs.html