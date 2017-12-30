SUMA announces extended holiday hours

By Brooke Vlasich

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–After a semester of temporary exhibitions, educational tours, and holiday programming, the Southern Utah Museum of Art is excited to announce its hours will be extended during the winter break. For the holiday season, the museum will continue its regular business hours of Tuesday through Saturday, open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. SUMA is always closed on Sundays and Mondays. This year, in observation of the holidays, the museum will be closed on Tuesday, December 26.

“Our friends and neighbors in Iron County are a vital part of what makes the Southern Utah Museum of Art a cultural center in our community,” said Jessica Farling, the museum’s Director/Curator. “SUMA will remain open through the winter break, which we hope provides an opportunity for families and out-of-town visitors to explore our current exhibitions before they close in January.”

This holiday season, visitors still have time to catch four exhibitions on display through Saturday, January 6. Art Insights: Sally Strand features the work of southern California pastel artist Sally Strand who has been recognized by the Pastel Society of America and the International Association of Pastel Societies Master Circle Honor. Originally opened as part of November’s Native American Heritage Month, Native American Art from the Permanent Collection showcases work from well-respected Native American artists Allan Houser, Harrison Begay, and R.C. Gorman. Winter Wonderland: Staff Picks from the Permanent Collection highlights winter-themed art by artists such as George Dibble, Grant Wood, Jimmie Jones, and a series of prints inspired by the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Jimmie Jones: A Selection of the Final Paintings will also be on display to feature a selection of Jones’ paintings of southern Utah and the southwest.

Families are encouraged to visit the Rocki Alice Gallery, located at the back of SUMA, which offers opportunities to create snowflakes, explore the gallery with a scavenger hunt, and answer winter-themed trivia questions.

Museum visitors can also finish any last-minute holiday shopping at the museum’s gift shop, which features products from local Utah vendors and global artisans. Store merchandise includes handmade jewelry and accessories, ornaments from around the world, and art activities for children. The store also features catalogs from past exhibitions, a biography on Jimmie Jones, and literary publications.

SUMA will begin 2018 with new hours for the entire year: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a late night on Thursdays. Every Thursday, SUMA will remain open until 8 p.m. The museum will offer opening receptions, lectures, workshops, and other programming on Thursday nights.

For more information about current exhibitions and the gift shop, visit the website at www.suu.edu/suma.