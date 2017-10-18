Stampede with SUU’s Wind Symphony on Friday

By Ashley H Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony will present SUU Wind Symphony Stampede Concert on Friday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online at www.suu.edu/pva.

Dr. Adam Lambert, Director of Bands at SUU, said, “The Wind Symphony was awarded an invitation to perform at the Utah Music Educators Association (UMEA) convention in February 2018. We submitted a recording of our 2017 Spring concert to the UMEA board and were selected as a feature group for this year’s event. On October 20, we will be featuring some amazing works in preparation for our February performance. Pieces will include High Wire by John Mackey and Stampede by Steven Bryant. We have also invited The Red Rock Singers to join us on a beautiful piece titled Seal Lullaby, which will also feature our new adjunct professor, Jacob Lee.”

The SUU Wind Symphony is an auditioned ensemble made up of the top wind and percussion students at SUU. The ensemble is committed to the performance of the highest quality contemporary and traditional works in the wind band repertoire. Innovative concerts, adventurous programming, and high-level music-making are the hallmarks of this select ensemble.

Aria Williams, a Tuba Performance Major from Gardnerville, Nevada, said, “Something I’ve learned from rehearsing for this concert is that we are all part of a team and we have to be accountable to each other for the success of the group. We work hard to prepare our music and we only get to showcase it a couple of times a semester.”

Support these amazing students as they prepare for the honor of performing at the UMEA conference in February 2018. For more information about the Department of Music at SUU, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music.