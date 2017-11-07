Southern Utah String Festival on Nov. 11

ST. GEORGE–Orchestra students perform in St. George at Pine View High on Saturday, Nov. 11. Nineteen regional public school, private program and university orchestras are scheduled starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the day until 4:30 p.m. The Orchestra Festival is open to the public and is organized by Ed and Kirsten Candland.

For 35 years, the annual Southern Utah String Festival in Cedar City has given performance opportunities to thousands of young string players. Beginning in the fall of 2006, the orchestra component has taken place in Saint George, featuring live comments from a guest clinician. This year’s clinician is Maestro Lucas Darger of the Southwest Symphony.

He began his conducting career at age 16 in Salt Lake and has gone on to conduct throughout the country. He is also an active violinist with international performance experience. His enthusiasm for music education is notable: “I am passionate about the role of music education in helping prepare students for academic, musical, and personal success no matter what career path they choose,” said Darger.

The first Saturday each March in Cedar City is the solo and ensemble component of the festival. Each player receives written comments and ratings from three adjudicators. This year’s date is March 3, 2018 at Canyon View High School. Requirements and entry forms are available online at www.southernutahstringfestival.org

Schedule:

Southern Utah String Festival: Orchestras

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Pine View High School

7:30 a.m. Pine View High School Ed Candland, director

8:00 a.m. Desert Hills High School Kirsten Candland, director

8:30 a.m. Pine View Middle School Ed Candland, director

9:00 a.m. Cedar Middle School–4th period Krystin Richardson, Christina Carrigan, directors

9:30 a.m. Suzuki Strings Lindsay Szczesny , director

10:00 a.m. Cedar Middle School–8th period Krystin Richardson, Christina Carrigan, directors

10:30 a.m. Canyon View Sinfonia Orchestra Dave Jordan, director

11:00 a.m. Cedar Middle School–Advanced Krystin Richardson, Christina Carrigan, directors

11:30 a.m. Canyon View Philharmonic Orchestra Dave Jordan, director

12:00 noon Southern Utah University Symphony Orchestra Dr. Xun Sun, director

Lunch break

1:00 p.m. Dixie Middle School Orchestra Kiley Kolodziej, director

1:30 p.m. Snow Canyon Middle School Suzanne Czarnecki, director

2:00 p.m. Desert Hills Middle School Orchestra Kirsten Candland, director

2:30 p.m. Fossil Ridge Intermediate Orchestra Ed Candland, director

2:45 p.m. Sunrise Ridge Intermediate Orchestra Kirsten Candland, director

3:00 p.m. Fossil Ridge Beginning Orchestra Ed Candland, director

3:15 p.m. Sunrise Ridge Beginning Orchestra Kirsten Candland, director

3:30 p.m. Fossil Ridge Morning Strings Megan Powell, Ed Candland, directors

3:45 p.m. Sunrise Ridge Morning Strings Abby Ott, Kirsten Candland, directors