Sally Strand: Captivated by Light

By Ashley H. Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

Cedar City-–SUU’s Department of Art & Design welcomes Sally Strand as an Art Insights speaker at Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) on November 2 at 7 p.m. Strand has been listed in Who’s Who in American Artists, was inducted into the Pastel Society of America’s Hall of Fame and the International Society of Pastel Artists Master Circle. Her work as she calls it is a “visual poetry” that celebrates common place moments and their inherent narrative. Her presentation is free and open to the public.

Strand’s work, painted with oil and pastel, captures the subtle brilliance and variety of light on every day circumstances. Everything from pears to empty beds is transformed into a master study of the facets of reflection, refraction, and prismatic effects. Her work stands as a testament to the beauty of daily routines and human interaction.

In her artist statement, Sally Strand states, “I relate to small moments of life that are often overlooked. These moments resonate with me because they are familiar—we see ourselves in them. They sometimes suggest things beyond the obvious. Painting mundane objects or tasks provides me with a challenge to portray the commonplace in a compelling way, to make the usual unusual and worthy of notice.”

Southern Utah University Professor of Art, Eric Brown, said he invited Strand to Art Insights because, “I believe that her beautiful and sensitive use of color in dry drawing media will be revelatory to artists and aspiring artists. In particular, when depicting white she uses an astonishing array of colors that capture the transient and migratory nature of light.”

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art & Design faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

Her work will be on display at SUMA through December 16. Both events are free and open to the public.