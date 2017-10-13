Rodgers and Hammerstein on Tuesday at SUMA

CEDAR CITY–The Department of Music at Southern Utah University (SUU) renews the Great American Songbook Series on Tuesday, October 17, in the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) at 7:30 p.m., with students and faculty performing the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for a season ticket to all four concerts.

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II created a new genre in theatre with their musical play, Oklahoma!. In their bio on the Rodgers and Hammerstein website, they are cited as “the most successful partnership in Broadway musical history. Collectively, the musicals of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II earned 42 Tony Awards, 15 Academy Awards, two Pulitzer Prizes, two Grammy Awards and 2 Emmy Awards.”

Carol Ann Modesitt, Director of Opera & Voice at SUU, said, “The first two concerts of the Southern Utah University Music Department Great American Songbook Series celebrate the music of Rodgers and Hammerstein. The composer and lyricist collaborated on so many musicals together that we felt we couldn’t do justice to them in one concert, so we decided to do two concerts of their music. Their music will be featured in the first two concerts of our series on Tuesdays, October 17 and December 5, at 7:30 P.M. in SUMA. For our first concert, students and faculty will be performing music from Carousel, South Pacific, Me and Juliet, The King and I, Cinderella, and Oklahoma.”

The proceeds from this concert series will be used as a fund to assist students with instrument repair and contribute to student travel for conferences throughout the year. This will relieve a portion of the financial requirement that faces students studying music.

Upcoming Great American Songbook Series concerts scheduled for the 2017-2018 school year include Tuesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m., featuring Rodgers and Hammerstein; Tuesday, February 13, 2018, featuring songs by Johnny Mercer; and Tuesday, March 27, 2018, featuring the music of Harold Arlen.

For more information about the Department of Music at SUU, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music.