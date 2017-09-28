Renowned actor Patrick Page performing Sept. 29 at the Utah Shakespeare Festival

CEDAR CITY—After twenty-eight years away, Patrick Page is returning to the Utah Shakespeare Festival to perform his one-man show All the Devils Are Here, an exploration of the evil depicted in Shakespeare’s plays.

He will present a public performance in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre at 2 p.m. on September 29. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Festival Ticket Office in the Beverley Center for the Arts, by calling 800-PLAYTIX, or online at www.bard.org . Advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Earlier in the day, Page will perform the new play for students, including participants in the annual Shakespeare Competition, hosted by the Festival and Southern Utah University.

“Patrick is joining other theatre artists who have come to adjudicate for the annual Shakespeare Competition to assist in the training of budding actors,” said Education Director Michael Bahr. “He offered to perform the play as an additional opportunity for students to learn their craft from a professional.”

Tickets to this performance are free and limited to students and their teachers. However, they must have a complimentary ticket that is available by contacting the Ticket Office in person or by calling 800-PLAYTIX. These tickets are not available online.

Page was a popular performer at the Festival from 1984 to 1989, playing such roles as Ben Jonson in Nothing Like the Sun, Iago in Macbeth,Jaques in As You Like It, Marcus Brutus in Julius Caesar, and the title roles in Macbeth and Richard III. He has since acted across the country and been hailed as “one of America’s leading classical actors” by the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

He originated the role of the The Green Goblin in Spider-Man, Turn Off the Dark and the Grinch in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Other New York credits include Scar in The Lion King on Broadway, the title role in Cymbeline for the New York Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, Henry VIII in A Man for All Seasons, Max in The Sound of Music at Carnegie Hall, and Jacob Marley in A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden.

For more information visit www.bard.org.