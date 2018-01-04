Region wide Honor Band to perform on Jan. 13

By Tracy Solimeno

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University’s Department of Music spotlights outstanding regional high school students in their annual SUU High School Honor Band Concert on Saturday, January 13, at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater. This prestigious group of performers auditioned and were selected for their performance quality, skill, and talent. Admission is free and open to the public.

The performance, given by the high school students with an introduction by the SUU Wind Symphony, will include Vesuvius, by Frank Ticheli, October by Eric Whitacre, Ecstatic Fanfare by Steven Bryant, and Liberty Bell March by John Philip Sousa. This diverse musical repertoire of driving rhythms and complex changes will both challenge the students and delight the audience.

Dr. Keith Bradshaw, College of Performing and Visual Arts Associate Dean, composed the audition excerpt this year. Students then recorded themselves and submitted the recording to be evaluated. Over 180 students from 18 schools applied this year with 126 students accepted. A variety of new schools will be represented including, Valley High School in Las Vegas, Layton High School, and Northridge High School from North Davis County.

In preparation for the concert, the students will arrive early on Friday, January 12, to begin rehearsals. This all-day event includes a rehearsal led by faculty from SUU. Honor students are invited to an evening dance and an event called College 101 where they can panel existing SUU students about college life.

Adam Lambert, Associate Professor and Director of Bands, will be conducting the Saturday concert. Dr. Lambert is an experienced trumpet soloist who has performed throughout the Midwest and has over 20 years of directing experience. He holds degrees in music education from Brigham Young University and a doctorate in trumpet performance from the University of North Texas. He is an active trumpet educator, performer, and clinician in both classical and jazz.

Dr. Lambert says, “This is the single largest recruiting event for instrumental music at SUU. Many of our incoming freshmen each year have participated in past honor bands. This performance will challenge these high school students, but after listening to their auditions, I’m sure they can handle it.”

For more information on SUU’s Department of Music, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music.