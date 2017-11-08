Process and Practice – Mapping how ideas and inspiration become art

By Tracy Solimeno

CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Department of Art & Design welcomes Meri Page as an Art Insights speaker at Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. Page is a California based freelance artist, designer, and photographer who explores natural elements and changing environments through imagery and prints. Admission is free and open to all.

Offering a rich background in commercial design, photography, and freelance artistry, Page has a great perspective on the artistic process. Her silver gelatin prints and rich images of nature and environment are viewed in an up close, deeply exploratory level, much like a microscope. Her high contrast photography captures the changing nuances of the natural world such as light, settling snow, and the movement of clouds.

Page studied at Pratt Institute, and has a BA in Art History, and an MFA in Studio Art/Photography from Mills College. She has taught at De Anza College, Napa Valley College, College of San Mateo, and Southern Utah University. Her work has been exhibited in the United States, Czech Republic, and South Korea.

With her current position in the Department of Art & Design at SUU as the Designer in Residence, Page works with the student graphic designers on campus. She mentors them in their process and teaches them best practices that are most current in the industry. Her assistance during this period will prepare the students for employment in the graphic design profession.

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art & Design faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

