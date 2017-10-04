Perspective on Postwar American artist Bruce Connor on Oct. 5

By Ashley Pollack

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Department of Art & Design welcomes Marissa Vigneault, Utah State University (USU) Assistant Professor of Art History, as an Art Insights speaker at Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) on October 5 at 7 p.m. She will be discussing how art history and historical writing plays a key role in today’s art world.

Her talk will focus on the work of Bruce Connor, one of the foremost postwar American artists of this century. This presentation is free and open to the general public. It will be held at the Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West in Cedar City.

Vigneault said she will, “offer insight into my professional practice as an art historian, and the ways in which curatorial work and art historical writing are deeply intertwined.”

Prior to her work at USU, Vigneault taught at the University of Nebraska from 2009-15, where, as the contemporary art historian, she was the bridge between studio and art history and ran a project art gallery, Parallax Space, collaborating with local artists and often showing work by undergraduate and graduate students.

Southern Utah University Professor of Art History Andrew Marvick invited Vigneault to speak at Art Insights because, “her research focuses on performance and body art, and the intersections between art, fashion, and identity. She is currently working on a book about the extremely challenging work of iconic feminist artist Hannah Wilke and her links with the conceptual art of Marcel Duchamp. Her background is a mix of academic and curatorial work.”

Art Insights is hosted during the fall and spring semesters by SUU’s Art & Design faculty. Students and community members meet to experience presentations and discussions by visiting artists and art educators from around the nation who share their work and insights.

For more information about Marissa Vigneault, please visit http://art.usu.edu/directory/faculty-directory/vigneault-marissa.