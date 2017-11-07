OSU presenting ‘Magical Mozart’ concert Nov. 9

CEDAR CITY–Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once said: “Music, even in situations of the greatest horror, should never be painful to the ear but should flatter and charm it, and thereby always remain music.” His world was in a time period of change; the Baroque Musical era was drawing to a close and audiences were looking for a fresh take on music as the Classical era was born. He wrote more than six hundred pieces of music range from operas to symphonies, feature solo instruments and religious music, chamber music and one of the firsts to write for the piano. Mozart would later become one of the greatest composers of his time, which makes him the perfect focus for the Orchestra of Southern Utah prepares for a concert dedicated to Mozart’s work.

Come join 250 performers in OSU’s Magical Mozart on Thursday, November 9, at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center (105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT – located behind Lin’s). The Orchestra will feature various works written by Mozart including Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G Major, The Marriage of Figaro Overture, Non so piu cosa son from Le Nozze di Figaro, and Requiem. Adrienne Read, on flute, is an award winning flutist and adjunct faculty at SUU. Lindsey Lopez (Soprano) returns to OSU (2014 Halversen Finalist) with her dynamic stage performance.

The Orchestra will be joined by the OSU Chorale, In Jubilo, CVHS A Cappella, and SUU Opus for the Mozart Requiem under the direction of Jackie Riddle-Jackson create a choir of nearly 200 members. A quartet of soloists: Terri Metcalf-Peterson, Taliah Byers, Lawrence Johnson, and Alex Byers are featured. Mozarts final composition is conducted by Ryan Murphy, Associate Director of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra of Temple Square.

Children over 6 are welcome with adult supervision. Babies and younger children are requested not to attend because the concert is recorded. Ticket prices are adults $12, students $5, and groups of up to 6 for $40. Tickets are available now by either phone (435-233-8213) or by purchase at Heritage Center/Festival Hall Box Office.