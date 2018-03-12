Old Capitol Storytelling Festival set for March 24

FILLMORE–The renowned One Voice Children’s Choir of “America’s Got Talent” fame will perform in two storytelling concerts slated for Saturday, March 24 in Fillmore, Utah. The events are part of the first-ever Old Capitol Storytelling Festival and will be held at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in the state-of-the-art Millard High School Auditorium at 200 Eagle Avenue.

“We have a world-class children’s choir in our own backyard who will share their story of claiming their territory on the world stage through their music at our festival,” said Utah musician and producer Clive Romney, a key organizer of the festival. “We’re hoping that people throughout the state will view these concerts as a catalyst to come celebrate history and the arts in Central Utah the last weekend in March.”

The concerts cost $5 each, with tickets available at the door or in advance at https://www.oldcapitolstoryfest.com/tickets-concert.

The One Voice Children’s Choir is widely known for its music video covers of hit songs like “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen (that video was created with musician Alex Boye and went viral with more than 78 million views). Some of the choir’s other widely recognized videos include “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, “Diamonds” by Rihanna and “Glorious” by David Archuleta. The choir’s most recent music video — released just a month ago — features multiple child vocalists dressed in circus attire passionately belting out “This is Me” by Keala Settle from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

The Old Capitol Storytelling Festival is named in honor of Fillmore’s Utah Territorial Statehouse — the original seat of government for the Utah Territory. The festival’s theme is “Claim Your Territory.” Organized and sponsored by Friends of the Territorial Statehouse and Museum, Utah Pioneer Heritage Arts and Great Basin National Heritage Area, the event also has support from Millard County Tourism, Delta and Fillmore cities, Division of Utah State Parks and Recreation, and Division of State History. Event co-sponsors include high speed internet and digital TV provider CentraCom and Central Utah radio conglomerate Mid-Utah Radio.

For more information and a schedule of additional tours, films and festival activities, visit www.oldcapitolstoryfest.com.