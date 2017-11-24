Night of Dance at SUU

By Rachelle Hughes

Iron County Today

There were tangos, jive, hip hop and even a Charleston as part of Southern Utah University’s A Night of Dance on November 17 and 18.

The SUU auditorium was full of an enthusiastic audience of all ages as the Hip Hop Club, SUU Ballroom Touring Ensemble, Beginning and Intermediate Ensemble and the Orchesis Modern Dance Company filled the stage with energy, emotion and fancy footwork. At times playful or and graceful and others sultry or strong there were a variety of numbers these students used to entertain the audience. A dance concert, even by students still mastering their art, is a fun change of pace for locals looking for something different to do on the weekend.

The costumes were as bright and varied as the dances themselves and added to kaleidoscope experience of this dance concert. Original choreography was created by students and faculty. SUU will continue to have concerts throughout the school year. The next SUU dance concert will be “Beneath the Surface: An Original Choreographed Dance Concert” will be held on November 29 -30 and December 1, 2, and 4 at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.