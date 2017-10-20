Musical Theater hosts Haunted Fun

The Cedar City Children’s Musical Theater became a haunted theatre last Friday the 13th. With a fun and frightening spook-alley, those brave enough to enter the tomb of doom found themselves navigating the darkness with only their bravery to light the way. From the dreadful, or “dead-ful” doll room, to the creepy clown room, there were plenty of scares and terrors for all. Some were even brave enough to crawl through the cavern of spiders and those who survived met their fate in the torture chamber before escaping to the safety of the game room where they caught ghosts, tossed creepy crawlers and got their face painted. They even got to fish for prizes inside of Frankenstein’s schnozzle.