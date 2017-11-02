Musical “Assassins” takes SUU back in American History

By Ashley H Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–SUU’s Department of Theatre Arts & Dance will perform the musical Assassins on November 3, 4, 6, and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and November 11 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, located within the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts.

Assassins contains adult content and strong language and is for mature audiences. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Alumni with their card, and $7 for high school students. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets are available at the SUU Centrum Ticket Office (435) 586-7872 on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or at www.suu.edu/pva.

Assassins, written by Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman, brings together the individuals that assassinated or attempted to assassinate former Presidents of the United States. It is a musical that digs into the minds of these people and explores the reasoning behind their actions.

On the website, stageagent.com, it says, “While every nation has its assassins and would-be assassins, only in America, the authors suggest, do disturbed and disturbing individuals act not because they hope to influence national politics, but because they are wrapped up in a malignant sense of entitlement. Feeling betrayed by the failed promise of American democracy and the American Dream, they strike out at the symbol for America: the American President. Assassins spans several musical styles and many decades in a dizzying series of musical and theatrical inventions that culminate in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.”

Due to the sensitive content of this production, the Department of Theatre Arts & Dance has arranged three pre-show talks to be held prior to the performances on November 3, 10, and 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Garth and Jerri Frehner Rehearsal/Education Hall, also located in the Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts. These talks will feature Dr. Laura Davis, Assistant Professor of History at SUU, Dr. Earl Mulderink, Professor of History at SUU, and Dr. Michelle Orihel, Associate Professor of History at SUU. They each will present the history behind these events. For more information about the play, visit www.mtishows.com/assassins.

