Monstrous Sound Echoes from the Piano Monster Concert

By Ashley H Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–The Piano Monster Concert, under the direction of Dr. Christian Bohnenstengel, will once again bring in over 100 piano students from all over

the region. The concert will take place in the Heritage Center Theater at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for alumni with a card, $3 for youth. SUU faculty, staff, and students are free with a current ID.

Students and teachers alike have been preparing for this one-of-a-kind concert since late October. Participants were able to sign up as late as October 20 and were given the opportunity to play with as many groups as they wanted.

Mary Anne Andersen, a veteran of the concert and Adjunct Faculty at SUU, said, “What is nine pianos, over 100 players, and a drum set all on the same stage called? A piano orchestra, of course! Hear piano players of all ages perform classical, pop, or jazz tunes, synchronized under the baton of a single conductor. Come and enjoy this ever-popular concert.”

Piano players with skill levels ranging from Beginner through Advanced will take the stage to execute a concert of epic proportions. Pieces to be performed include Theme from Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat by Franz Joseph Haydn, Hallelujah Chorus by George Frideric Handel, Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones, Inspector Gadget by Haim Saban and Shuki Levy, and Berceuse and Mi-a-ou from Gabriel Fauré’s Dolly Suite, Op. 56.

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Chair of the Department of Music at SUU said, “The Piano Monster Concert provides an excellent opportunity for children of all ages to collaborate with many other piano students to perform in a professional venue with several pianos on stage! And the audience gets the chance to hear numerous combinations of duets, trios, quartets, octets, and even larger, that are not heard anywhere else! Great fun for all…a must see and hear!”

For more information about the Piano Monster Concert, visit www.suu.edu/pva/music/monsterconcert.html.