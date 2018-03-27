Metal sculptures to be featured at Art Works Gallery

CEDAR CITY–Art Works Gallery will be showing an exhibit reclaimed metal sculpture by local artist Jack Seibold. In addition, we will be showing the photography of Cedar City artists Carl Mazur and Robert Curl. The opening reception takes place on Friday, March 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West in Cedar City. The exhibit shows through April 21, 2018.

Jack Seibold discovered his love for creating sculptures out of metal as a college student. With a welding torch as his primary tool, he combines high heat with pounding, bending, melting, cutting, and grinding in order to get just the right look. Using old scrap metal, he repurposes it into works of simple elegance; sometimes employing the use of wood and rock as alternative mediums. His pieces are existential in nature as he allows them to go wherever they lead him. He draws inspiration anywhere from the compositional elements of a photograph to a pile of paper; sometimes sketching out his ideas and other times allowing the piece to take whatever identity it emerges into. As he repurposes the metal he puts a lot of himself into his work, making his pieces very personal and honest. Jack’s work is unique in that it tells a story using material that already has a story of its own.

Robert Curl is a recent Masters of Fine Arts degree recipient from California State University-Chico, and a recent addition to the art and design faculty at Southern Utah University. Curl works mainly in photography and printmaking, though will use whatever medium he finds necessary for a given project. Curl’s work tends to focus predominantly on existential themes such as death, meaning of life, memory, afterlife, etc.

Carl Mazur is an aspiring photographer and artist. Carl moved to Utah in 2014 and has been taking photographs ever since. He moved from Branson, Missouri where he was in television and live entertainment. He worked for stars like Andy Williams and The Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley. Carl was also the Creative Director for Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater. Recognized at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival by Utah Film Commission. For his image of “Layered Sunset” with an honorable mention, he was showcased on Utah Film Commission’s website and other PR for the event. “Living in Southern Utah is one of the most beautiful and rewarding things I could ever describe. At first, I was uneasy about moving here because it was so different from the Midwest, but my mind quickly took flight with the amazing scenery, and that was it for me. The beauty of Southern Utah surprises me to no end.”