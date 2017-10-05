Marchant, Humphreys exhibit at Museum, reception tonight

CEDAR CITY– Frontier Homestead State Park Museum is pleased to announce a special exhibit featuring painters Tiffany Marchant and Travis Humphreys, running through Nov. 30. The public is invited to an artist’s reception the evening of Thursday, Oct. 5, from 7–8:30 p.m. The reception is free to the public. Following the reception, the regular entrance fee applies.

Tiffany Isom Marchant is doing her first art show at Frontier Homestead State Park. Her love of art at an early age was noticed by her mother who supplied her with reams of paper and after moving to Sydney, Australia, provided an art tutor for her. In college, Tiffany studied art at BYU and then transferred to SUU studying art under HongyuJi, who passed along his classical Chinese training in art. Tiffany graduated from SUU with a degree in art education and after graduation moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where she taught art at Willis Jr. High School.

Tiffany has lived in Cedar City the past 20 years, during which time her pursuit of art was mostly put on hold as she devoted her time to raising six children. About two years ago, she had a stirring to paint again and pulled out her paints and brushes. She joined the local plein-air art group and began painting outdoors in addition to studio painting. “Painting is a very humbling experience, but one that brings so much joy,” Marchant says.

Travis Humphreys and his family have lived in Cedar City for 18 years. Travis graduated from BYU with a BFA in illustration. He has been involved in art from age 13 winning scholarships and talent awards at 2 major universities while in high school. He started selling his artwork in high school and has sold hundreds of paintings since then. Travis has been a gallery artist in several states since 1988. He has been juried into many prominent shows and auctions.

Travis works in almost every medium but prefers oils. His work is often small in scale but he has done very large pieces and mural work. His artistic talents don’t end with painting. He is also a master frame maker and frames on a national scale for many top tier artists and dealers. Travis has a great love for the land and spends as much time as he can in the mountains. He truly enjoys the creative process, especially painting, because it is so direct and challenging. “I hope my philosophies about life and art come out in my work,” Humphreys says.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 635 North Main in Cedar City. For more information, call the Museum at 435-586-9290.