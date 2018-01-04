Looking forward to my must-see movies of 2018

When you love movies as much as I do, opening weekends get written on next year’s calendar alongside all the other important dates.

Of course, some opening weekends are more special than others. I’m particularly excited for a handful of the movies set to open in 2018, either because they’re tied to something I already adore or just because they look really, really good. Though I’m sure you have your own, here’s my list of movies I’m most looking forward to in the coming year.

“Black Panther”

Though I’m not looking forward to every Marvel movie on — “Avengers: Infinity War” pt. 1 looks like its going to be an epic trainwreck — but this one is shaping up to be a treat. Superhero movies work best when they’re mostly about something else, and “Black Panther” is really a story of family, power and responsibility set against a royal backdrop. Add a fantastic cast — including Chadwick Boseman himself, who was easily the best part of “Captain America: Civil War” — and you have what may be the best superhero movie Marvel’s pulled together yet.

“A Wrinkle in Time”

If you were a girl into science fiction (such as myself), “A Wrinkle in Time” was probably an incredibly important book for you growing up. It’s pretty much the only title I can think of where a young girl is actually the one who saves the day, and it’s incredibly exciting that the novel’s first big-screen adaptation will be helmed by one of the most exciting women in the business. The glimpses of Ava Duvernay’s vision we’ve gotten in the trailers have been fantastic, and with Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon and the indomitable Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Who, Mrs. Whatsit, and Mrs. Which, we can be sure we’ll have excellent company on the adventure.

“Incredibles 2”

Kids are going to have a fight on their hands to get these tickets, because those of us who have been waiting since the original came out are seeing it first. Bob and Helen Parr, along with their kids, were the first superheroes for a lot of us. Though many more followed behind, neither Marvel or DC have ever been able to outclass the first family of superherodom.

The movie has been pushed up a year from its originally scheduled 2019 release, and though we don’t know much about it filmmakers have said that it’s set immediately after the original movie ended and it will be Helen’s (aka Elastigirl’s) turn in the spotlight. The trailers have also shown that the family finds out about Jack Jack’s powers (which include a little bit of everything), which should make things even more fun.

Oceans 8

It’s impossible for me to overstate how much I adore heist movies. I love every single thing about watching a group of talented criminals come up with an intricate, multi-part plan to steal either a ton of money or something shiny from a suitably arrogant rich person. This time it’s Debbie Ocean, Danny Ocean’s sister, leading a team planning to steal a very expensive diamond necklace from around an actress’s neck at the Met Gala. There aren’t nearly enough female cons in fiction, and with a cast this fantastic it looks like the heist will be a ton of fun as long as they can keep it sufficiently complicated.