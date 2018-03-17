Local author Rosalyn Eves to hold book signing

CEDAR CITY–Local author Rosalyn Eves will be celebrating the national publication of her second book, LOST CROW CONSPIRACY, with an open house and book signing at Main Street Books on Wednesday, March 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Published by Knopf/Random House, LOST CROW CONSPIRACY is the second book in a young adult fantasy trilogy for fans of Red Queen. In a world where social prestige derives from a trifecta of blood, money, and magic, one girl has the ability to break the spell that holds the social order in place. Bustle.com called the first book, BLOOD ROSE REBELLION, “A magical tale unlike anything you’ve read before.”

All ages are welcome at the event, which will feature a book signing, food, a photo booth, and other games and prizes.

Eves grew up in the Rocky Mountains (Montana and Utah County), before moving to Cedar City with her husband and children eight years ago to work at SUU, where she teaches in the English department. She is currently working on the third volume in the Blood Rose Rebellion trilogy.

ABOUT LOST CROW CONSPIRACY

From Knopf:

Lost Crow Conspiracy is the dark, dazzling, action-packed sequel to Anna Arden’s explosive societal debut in YA fantasy trilogy Blood Rose Rebellion. Sixteen-year old Anna Arden was once just the magically barren girl from an elite Luminate family. Now she has broken the Binding–and Praetheria, the creatures held captive by the spell, wreak havoc across Europe. Lower-class citizens have access to magic for the first time, while other Luminates lose theirs forever. Austria and Hungary are at odds once more.

Anna Arden did not know breaking the Binding would break the world. Anna thought the Praetheria were on her side, content and grateful to be free from the Binding. She thought her cousin Mátyás’s blood sacrifice to the disarm the spell would bring peace, equality, justice. She thought her future looked like a society that would let her love a Romani boy, Gábor.

But with the Monarchy breathing down her neck and the Praetheria intimidating her at every turn, it seems the conspiracies have only just begun.

As threat of war sweeps the region, Anna quickly discovers she can’t solve everything on her own. Now there’s only one other person who might be able to save the country before war breaks out. The one person Anna was sure she’d never see again. A bandit. A fellow outlaw. A man known as the King of Crows. Mátyás.

Main Street Books is located at 25 N. Main Street in Cedar City.