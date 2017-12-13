“A Very In Jubilo Christmas Special” on Dec. 14

CEDAR CITY–The director of In Jubilo Community Women’s Chorale, Jackie Jackson, said, “If you only have time to go to one concert, this holiday season, this should be the one!” The comfortable predictability of well -known Christmas carol tunes arranged in new and exciting ways will give energy and joy to this celebratory and fun season. The concert was modeled on the 1960’s Andy Williams Special, that families would gather around to watch. There is something for everyone.

It will be performed on Thursday, Dec. 14, starting at 7 p.m. in the Canyon Middle School auditorium, at 1865 N. Main Street in Cedar City.

In Jubilo will be joined by Southern Utah Children’s Choir, directed by Melissa Leavitt, and Southern Utah Handbell Choir, directed by Ken and Sandy Hedgecock ,to bring the warmth and beauty of Christmas right to everyone’s hearts. The children’s choir will be singing “The First Noel,” and with In Jubilo will be singing a fun arrangement of Jingle Bells called “Jingle Thru the Snow,” arranged by Melissa Leavitt.

Many of In Jubilo’s numbers will have soloists along with the chorus: Pamela Lewis in “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” Richard Waldron in “Way Down in Bethlehem,” Ruth Fotheringham in “O Holy Night,” and Kristina Maggio in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Melissa LeBaron and Valerie Wainwright will do a duet of “The Holly and the Ivy.” A double trio, directed by Suzanne Tegland, will perform “A Blue Christmas.”

As the President of In Jubilo says, “Christmas music erases the separation of religion and secular life, helping people move outside the everyday routine of work and self to thinking and doing for those in need.”

The admission to this concert is one can of food to be given to Iron County Care and Share.

Barbara Kuehl, a member of our Iron County community and a regular attender to nearly all local music and theatre events, said, “Your women’s chorus is fantastic. Thanks for your talent and sharing it with the community. “