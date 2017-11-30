Jazz returns to Off The Cuff this Saturday

CEDAR CITY–Jazz at Off The Cuff returns this Saturday, December 2, with another outstanding lineup. Kind of Blue, the SUU Faculty Jazz Combo, will open up the session with a selection of Christmas Jazz tunes arranged specifically for this performance. Alto saxophonist Thomas Herb and Pianist Christian Bohnenstengel formed Kind of Blue as an outlet to perform jazz together. They will be joined by Lydia Feild on Drums and Jacob Lee on String Bass.

The Cedar Jazz Dectet will perform for the second portion of the concert. This is another outstanding jazz group stocked with local musicians. Cedar City residents David Bolsover and Bob Gordon have arranged a majority of the tunes. The variety of styles and upbeat music from this group is sure to please any listener.

Jazz at Off The Cuff begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Off The Cuff Comedy Center on 913 South Main Street in Cedar City. Admission is $5, however, limited free tickets are available to Iron County students and SUU students. Contact Thomas Herb at thomasherb@suu.edu for more details.

CAPTION: Cedar Jazz Dectet will perform at Off the Cuff on Saturday night. Courtesy photo