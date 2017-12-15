Iron County Acoustic Music Association December concert tonight

CEDAR CITY–Iron County Acoustic Music Association (ICAMA) presents singer-songwriter and Groovefest alum Karyn Whittemore in a solo acoustic performance on Friday, December 15, at Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2279 Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City.

Opening for Karyn is folk and Americana singer-songwriter Kenny Russel. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Karyn is well known in southwest Utah as a troubador with her own unique style. With influences from artists like Kate Bush, Liz Phair, Lou Reed and Sarah McLachlan, Karyn’s songs are passionate and sometimes a little quirky, with occasional spiritual to mystical overtones. Karyn contrasts her soothing picking style on the acoustic guitar by paying homage to her classical roots on the piano. Karyn customizes her sound with additional live cuts from electronic looping devices.

She has produced and recorded two albums with best song and best album nominations from JPF, and has also been nominated by New Artist Radio as best new artist.

Kenny Russell formed his first band, “The Nite Lites,” at age 14. Soon after, he played major clubs and resorts in the northwest and became the opening act for Frank Sinatra, Jr. Kenny began writing and performing original songs while living in North Carolina. He acquired considerable recording and studio experience after moving to southern California and formed the “Kenny Russell Band.” The band headlined at famed clubs such as The Palomino, The Cowboy and other major venues in the Southwest.

Kenny connects with his audience through his wit, warm personality and his insightful music. He has earned several honorable mentions in the BillBoard Songwriters Contest, and won best song in the Las Vegas Songwriters competition. Kenny compliments his song writing and vocal talents with his original Folk and Americana style.

A suggested donation of $5 per person will go to the musicians and to promote live acoustic music in Iron County.

For information on this and other upcoming live music events, check out the ICAMA Facebook page, ICAMAmusic.