‘It’s a Grand Night for Singing’ with SUU Opera

By Tracy Solimeno

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–The College of Performing and Visual Arts promises a night of rich vocals and operatic scenes as they present a classical performance of Gian Carlo Menotti’s Old Maid and the Thief in It’s a Grand Night for Singing, November 8-11, 2017, at the Thorley Recital Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. All are welcome and invited to attend.

Professor Carol Ann Modesitt will be directing the production which centers on the paradox of the so called quiet life and the hidden agendas and power struggles in rural society. Miss Todd, the town busybody, her maid Laetitia, and a wandering man named Bob serve as the central characters to this delightful “who dun’ it” opera. The overlapping motives and relationships create a dynamic and lively tangled story of false accusations, unrequited love, and karma.

Gian Carlo Menotti wrote over two dozen operas, several ballets, and numerous choral works. Menotti won the Pulitzer prize for The Consul and The Saint of Bleecker Street. He was born in Cadegliano-Viconago, Italy and held his Italian citizenship throughout his life but considered himself an American composer. His opera, Amahi and the Night Visitors was the first opera written for American television.

Claire Robinson, an opera student at Southern Utah University says that, “The production has taught me about the importance of perspective. Observing the other scenes and being in some myself has helped me view the world with more understanding. It is one of my goals as a performer to better understand others through the roles I play. I feel as if the roles I play in the scenes and the opera show me how lucky I am to live now with the freedoms I have. There are so many people throughout time that never had the opportunities we have now. It encourages me to work hard and continually make goals that will better myself.”

Leslie Perkins, another student at Southern Utah University feels that, “This is a really challenging opera but it has been a great learning experience. It’s helped me continue to grow as a musician. I think it’s a great opera for anyone to come see because it’s funny and there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

For more information on SUU’s Music Department, please visit www.suu.edu/music.