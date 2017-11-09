Folk musician Alice Wallace performing Nov. 10

CEDAR CITY–Iron County Acoustic Music Association (ICAMA) presents folk musician Alice Wallace in a live solo acoustic performance on Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Community Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 2279 Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City. This show promises to be one of the highlights of the fall ICAMA concert.

Alice Wallace is an experienced touring troubadour and a Groovefest alumna. Since appearing at Groovefest in 2014, the southern California singer/songwriter has been making a name for herself across the Americana music world.

In 2017, Alice was named “Best Country Artist” by the LA Music Critic Awards. Her latest album on California Country Records, “Memories, Music & Pride,” was named in 7 categories on the first round Grammy ballot. This September Alice and her band performed in Nashville as an official showcase artist at the Americana Music Festival, alongside artists Rodney Crowell, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Brandy Clark. In August they opened for The Band Perry and have also opened for Lee Ann Womack, Wynonna Judd, Suzy Bogguss, JD Souther, Billy Joe Shaver and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Florida, Alice developed an interest in music as a child thanks to her musically-inclined family. Taking up the guitar at 10 and returning to music in earnest at 15, Wallace absorbed a variety of influences: parental favorites like Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris ; ‘80s and ‘90s country performers such as Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless, and Mary Chapin Carpenter; and singer-songwriters like Jewel, Alanis Morisette and Sarah McLachlan.

Since returning to California in 2008, Wallace’s musical tastes have gravitated toward the modern Americana scene with strong influence from artists like Patty Griffin, Lucinda Williams and Jason Isbell, while also exploring more and more the sounds of 50s, 60s, and 70s country from artists ranging from Patsy Cline to Willie Nelson. Her self-taught yodeling stylel has become a staple in her live shows.

Alice describes her music as “neo-folk”. Her latest single release, “Echo Canyon” can be streamed on her website alicewallacemusic.com

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. A suggested donation of $5 per person will go to the musicians and to promote live acoustic music in Iron County.

For information on this and other upcoming live music events, check out the ICAMA Facebook page, ICAMAmusic