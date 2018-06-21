‘Folk Life Fest’ coming June 22, 23

By Dawn Aerts

Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY–When the Frontier Homestead Museum ‘Folk Life’ festival arrives June 22 and 23, it will feature 39 local vendor-artisans, cowboy poets, heritage exhibits, live demonstrations and local musicians who will share their talent in the big-barn arena and throughout the park.

This year’s event will feature performers Scott Glen Lambertson, of Rigby, Idaho with partner and musician, Mark E. Seeley; folk-guitarist Jeryelee of Annabella, Utah, and poet-musicians Paul Kern and Mike Bown of Homeward Bound who will play original, western heritage compositions.

Lambertson, a singer-songwriter who grew up in the Salt Lake City, Cedar City, St. George and Cache Valley area is a graduate of Southern Utah University and has pursued music since 1975 with breaks for mission, jobs and raising a family. “The majority of songs I’ll perform are original,” said Lambertson of his life in the Rocky Mountain Region. “I love the history and culture of the American West and have deep roots here.”

Friday’s music schedule will include acclaimed violinist Miriam Wagstaff of Tropic, Ut; the Washburn Family Bluegrass Band; Karyn Whittemore and The Enoch Orchestra who will play folks songs of Ireland, the British Isles and other early pioneer songs.

On Saturday, the festival will continue with musical performance by Common Ground, the Southern Utah String Quartet, poetry and music by guitarist Jerylee and Scott Lambertson; dancing with the Hey Cedar Square Dancers and music by western music vocalist, Dave Wilcox of St. George.

According to Frontier Homestead Foundation Chair, Mike Scott, this year’s event will include live demonstrations of wheelwright by Dennis Allan; beekeeping how-to’s with Steve Simmons; spinning and weaving with Lynn and Ann Nelson. “These folks will be here both days,” said Scott of plans, “To include log-cutting, tomahawk throwing, ropemaking, and plastering demonstrations.”

The Mountain men will be part of the weekend get-together. “This year is all about preserving the stories of our heritage and hopefully to give people of all ages pioneer experiences from the past.” This is the 3rd year of hosting the Folklife Festival featuring artists booths on the front lawn, musicians and audience seating in the main building, with hands-on demonstrations in the back yard. “This promises to be a fun-filled event,” said Scott.

Photo Captions: The Frontier Homestead Museum Foundation staff and volunteers will come together with demonstrators, artist-vendors, musicians and ‘Mountain Men’ for the Folk Life Festival set for Fri., June 22nd and Sat., June 23rd. (Left to Right) Julie Saemisch, Amy Howe, Todd Prince (Park Manager), Caroline Howe and Barbara Walling-Frank; (back row) Summer Lyftogt, Dawn Aerts, Kaylee Pickering and Mike Scott (Foundation president). Photo by J. Aerts.