First CC Art Walk is Friday

First CC Art Walk is in just two days

By Mary Anne Andersen

Cedar City Arts Council

The first of the Cedar City Arts Council’s Final Friday Art Walks is Friday. Do not even think of asking, “What are you talking about?” These street fairs have been in vogue in downtown Cedar City for 2 or 3 years now, and I know you’ve heard about them. This is not a July Jamboree with cars, live bands, and dozens of vendors. It is not a Renaissance Faire, with scantily-clad women and staged sword fights. Those are enjoyable parts of the summer scene here. Rather, this is an event meant to showcase our local artists and musicians. It is a festive and classy evening where the blocks between SUMA and Main Street Books host contributors to the local art scene here in Cedar City. Time: 5 to 8 p.m.

Here is the program for this first one: SUMA will stay open past its usual closing hour and will be the venue for several family-friendly activities. The Storytellers will play live music on the plaza, and you can refresh with lemonade and iced tea as you listen. Indoors will be a watercolor demonstration by Yidan Guo and make-n-take projects in the classroom. A great way to begin the evening.

When you’re through there, cross the street and see Stan and Lindsay Szczesny in front of Stone Path. On the corner of 100 West and Center Street you will find Steven Dunn, wood carver; Carole Foster, bracelet maker; and some demonstrations by the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans Guild.

Cross the street to the east and watch Sofie Scaletta in front of Art Works and the Washburn Family Bluegrass Band in front of Artisans. Now a heads up here: The Washburns will play from 5 to 6 p.m. and then Steve Swift and April MacPherson will take over until 7 p.m., so you will need to plan which group you want to see. Across the street at the Winery, the 3 Hat Trio band will play and there will be displays by Carrie Trenholm and Robin Twitchell. Turn the corner and see what is happening in front of The Grind and Main Street Books.

There will be some tables where you can find out information about the Arts Council and the Orchestra of Southern Utah, but the pitch level will be low.

Some things to consider: you will have thought on your own that there are several restaurants in the area where you might have dinner during the evening, but be aware that the SUU Alumni Association will be hosting playgoers that evening who will be attending preview performances of the upcoming Utah Shakespeare Festival season. So the restaurants and sidewalks will be busy. Plan accordingly. If you want to eat as part of the evening’s festivities, I would think before 6 or after 7:30 p.m. would be your best bet.

It is truly a gentle way to encourage all things lovely about Cedar City. It’s not supposed to rain, but maybe breezy. What a surprise…….