Final Friday Gallery Stroll is tonight

CEDAR CITY–It’s time for another Final Friday in Cedar City with live jazz, contemporary and classical music, and art demonstrations. The Cedar City Arts Council invites you for the Final Friday Art Walk on Sept. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. with events stretching from Artisan’s on University Blvd (Center St.) to 300 West at the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA). The Final Friday Art Walk is free and exhibits are open throughout the summer.

From 5 to 8 p.m. enjoy artist demonstrations from the Kolob Plein Air Society on the lawn at 100 West Center. Wood turner Keith French is also at this location. Sagebrush Fiber Artisans are demonstrating spinning and other fiber arts in front of the SUU Alumni House from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Artisans features violin/guitar duo Stan and Lindsay Szczesny from 5 to 6 p.m., Roice Nelson with original vocal and guitar music from 6 to 7, and cellist Nina Hansen from 7 to 8 p.m.

Art Works Gallery presents an exhibit by Spike Ress and Sue Cotter with guitarist Ken Butterfield.

MB3 Jazz Quartet performs at the IG Winery from 5 to 7 p.m.

Steven Swift and April McPherson perform at Stone Path from 5 to 6 p.m. with cellists Matthew Erhard and Brynn Wrankle from 6 to 7 p.m.

For updates on featured artists and musicians visit about the Cedar City Art Walk page at https://www.facebook.com/Cedar-City-Art-Walk-488202448044670 .

