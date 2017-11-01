Feel the Joy of the Season with A Very SUMA Holiday

By Ashley H. Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY–A Very SUMA Holiday is coming back to Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA) November 6 through December 8. This festive month includes the artsFUSION and SUMA Family Art Night Series (FANS) program, a Wishing Tree for the Iron County Care and Share, a gift shop full of great holiday items with a special store sale, and an exhibition featuring winter themed art from the museum’s permanent collection. SUMA is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. for the FANS program. All activities are free and open to the public.

Whitney Staheli, SUMA Manager of Finance and Administration, said, “We’ll be hosting a series of educational events for children with themes relating to winter, family, and the spirit of giving. We’re excited to partner with artsFUSION for these events because of the wealth of experience they have teaching art to children. We have limited space and supplies available, so make sure you arrive early!”

The Family Art Night Series will be Monday nights from 6-7 p.m. on November 6 (Spirit of Giving), 13 (Snowflakes), 20 (Meaning of the Season), 27 (Holiday Traditions), with the final activity on December 4 (Spending Time Together). At these events, families will be offered a passport and can receive a stamp for each activity night that they attend. Families who attend at least three FANS nights will receive a special prize at the final night on December 4. Space is limited.

On Small Business Saturday, November 25, museum shoppers can select a mystery discount ranging from 10-25 percent off their total purchase. The SUMA store offers a variety of unique gifts ranging from puzzles and coloring books to home décor and jewelry. All purchases are non-refundable.

“We’re offering a range of Christmas and holiday products in our store this winter,” Staheli said. “Our products come to us from all over the world through fair trade programs that build up small businesses and support local artisans.”

After a successful first year, SUMA and Iron County Care and Share are partnering again for this year’s A Very SUMA Holiday. SUMA will have a Wishing Tree with tags indicating items needed by the Care and Share. Once tags are taken by visitors, donors will purchase the requested items, wrap the gift, and return the donation to SUMA’s front desk with the tag attached.

Lee Larson, Iron County Care and Share Housing Case Manager, said, “The holidays are not always cheery for our homeless and impoverished but through the kindness and generosity of A Very SUMA Holiday last year we were able to put smiles on many faces. Iron County Care and Share depends on donations to provide shelter, food and clothing that leaves very little for gifts and holiday items. We are so grateful for the thoughtful and heartfelt gifts brought in last year by the delightful elves from SUMA and we are looking forward to lots of smiles this year as well.”

SUMA will also have an exhibition curated by the staff of the museum featuring winter-themed artwork selected from the museum’s permanent collection. Several of these works have never been seen by the public. This exhibition will be on display November 14, 2017 through January 6, 2018.

“A Very SUMA Holiday presents our visitors with the opportunity to refresh their holiday spirit by providing them with opportunities to participate in holiday art activities and give back to the local community,” said Brooke Vlasich, Public Relations and Marketing Associate for SUMA. “We enjoy hosting this event at SUMA because it allows us to connect with the local community and be an active member of Cedar City. We also value the hands-on and collaborative experience the event provides for our professional and student staff members at SUMA and artsFUSION.”

For more information, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/suma/experiences.html.