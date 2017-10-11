Children’s Musical Theatre to host haunted house and carnival

CEDAR CITY–If you’re superstitious about Friday the 13th, then dare to be scared at this year’s haunted theater and carnival, presented by the award-winning Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre. What better night for a frightful, fun-filled family Halloween fund-raising event, then on Friday the 13th?

Bring your courage, friends and family to ride a spooky train, bravely navigate through 12 haunted areas in the spook alley, then play Halloween carnival games and win prizes. Cost is only $5.00 per person and there will also be entertainment with Halloween classic dances and yummy concessions.

We are located at 1579 N Main St. Suite 108-A and times for the spook alley depend on how scared you want to be. You can choose your level of terror. From 5-7 p.m. it will be less scary and more kid friendly, but still slightly creepy. From 8-10 p.m. the true terrors of the night seek to frighten teens and adults.

Volunteers of all ages have worked to create thrilling atmospheres with spooky special effects and music with Halloween themed rooms complete with live haunters from 8-10 pm. While there will be plenty of haunters, don’t worry. No one will touch or get in your face, but they will still try to scare the living daylights out of you!

There will also be opportunities to buy tickets for our upcoming Halloween Dinner Theater. You won’t want to miss this monstrously fun musical, which will be help on October 26, 27, 28, and 30 at 7 p.m. Catered by the Dutch Oven World Champion Brian Terry. Hope to scare you there!