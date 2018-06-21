Cedar City Arts Council presents: Final Friday Art Walks

CEDAR CITY– The Cedar City Arts Council is happy to announce the 5th Annual Cedar City Art Walk. This year we have eight participating locations in a concentrated area, spreading from Artisan’s Art Gallery on University Blvd (Center St.) to 300 West at the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA). Exhibits and live music are also available along 100 West. The walks are free to the public.

The Final Friday Art Walks feature various art forms; live jazz, contemporary and classical music, and art demonstrations. The Cedar City Arts Council invites you to the FinalFriday Art Walks on June 29, July 27, August 31 and September 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Final Friday Art Walks are free events and the exhibits are open throughout the summer. Everyone is encouraged to attend!

The Final Friday Art Walks are scheduled during the top tourist season in Cedar City, we hope to create enthusiasm from the local community as well as summer visitors. All of the participating businesses and galleries are located in or near the downtown area and within walking distance of the Utah Shakespeare Festival and Southern Utah University.

The first Final Friday Art Walk will be on June 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. and it will be featuring various artists. There will be artist demonstrations and exhibits, from the Sagebrush Fiber Artisans Guild on the lawn at 100 West and Center. Carved wood bowls by Steven Dunn, Horsehair bracelets and paintings by Carole Foster, art by Joey Favino, Andy Levine, and more will be presented throughout the evening in designated locations. Performances will be occurring thru the night.

Violin and guitar duo Lindsay and Stan Szczesny (pictured) will be at Stone Path from 5 to 6 p.m. Lindsay Szczesny’s violin students will be playing at Stone Path from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Washburn Family Bluegrass Band will be at Artisans Gallery from 5 to 6 p.m. April MacPherson and Steven Swift of Mountaintop Sound will be performing from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sofie Scaletta, who sings and plays ukulele and guitar, is set for Art Works.

The Storytellers band will be playing at the SUMA Plaza. Yidan Guo will be doing watercolor demonstrations at this location, there will be make-n-take activities in the SUMA classroom and light refreshments will be available.

IG Winery will be hosting 3hattrio band with folk music and more. More information is soon to come, stay tuned.

For updates about featured artists and musicians visit the Cedar City Art Walk page at https://www.facebook.com/Cedar-City-Art-Walk-488202448044670. Remember to save the dates for the later Final Friday Art Walks! Celebrate our city’s arts and culture this summer by bringing your family and friends to the Art Walk; we hope to see you there.