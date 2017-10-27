CCMT to host Halloween Theatre and Dinner

By Corey Baumgartner

Iron County Today

The award-winning Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre is hosting their 4th annual Halloween theater and dinner. This fun and fundraising event will provide excellent musical comedy for children and adults. Come see your favorite monsters in real life – Dracula, Witches, Werewolves, Frankenstein and more.

The evening’s event will also be catered by the Dutch Oven World Champion – Brian Terry. The monstrously good meal includes Dutch Oven bacon pork tenderloin, Dutch Oven potatoes, salad, drink and dessert. The cost is $20 per person for dinner and the show. Couple tickets are $35 and additional discounts will be given for a table of 8 persons.

The dinner theater will begin at 6:30 PM and runs through Saturday, October 28, with an additional performance on Monday, October 30. Tickets are available at www.CCCMT.org. The Children’s Musical Theatre is located at 1579 N. Main St. Suite #108. See you there!