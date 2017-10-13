Breaking Boundaries with SUU Choirs tonight

By Ashley H Pollock

SUU College of Performing and Visual Arts

CEDAR CITY—The Department of Music choirs at SUU and present a Music Masterworks Series concert, Breaking Boundaries, at the Heritage Center Theatre on Friday, October 13, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Southern Utah University faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online at www.suu.edu/pva.

Dr. Krystal McCoy, Director of Choral Activities at SUU, said, “This season we are breaking the boundaries of the traditional choral paradigm by infusing our concert with non-Western singing traditions like implementing a bright, strident tone quality and harmonic overtone singing. We will sing music representing African and Indian cultures along with favorite Western choral standards.”

Students from the various choirs at SUU have found preparing for this concert to be a benefit to their education and performance experience. It has helped them grow in technique as well as in group performance.

Macey Naumann, a Music Education major from Pleasant Grove, Utah, said, “I have learned so much about authenticity and coming together as a group to complete a difficult piece. Preparing for this concert has taught me that it is possible to be different and to be united in your goal of breaking boundaries!”

The performing choirs are comprised of both music majors and non-music majors, all of whom bring exceptional talent and musicianship to the ensemble. These groups are flexible enough to perform music that is suited for chamber ensembles as well as music that demands substantially more sound and depth of character.

Brian McDonald, a Political Science student from Salt Lake City, said, “One misconception about choral pieces is that they all sound similar. What I really enjoy about our set for this concert is that there is a wide variety of sounds. Our choir hits all of the strong points; we’ve got our classic choral pieces, contemporary songs, as well as music from all over the world. It really is a representation of culture in the broad spectrum. Our central theme is also Breaking Boundaries, which has been an important theme throughout history and still is today. As a political science major, I constantly ponder what it means to break boundaries in our political landscape. These pieces certainly apply to many different walks of life. In many ways, that is what makes our concert beautiful.”

For more information about the Department of Music at SUU, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music. The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 105 N 100 East, Cedar City.