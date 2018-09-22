Artists encouraged to register for statewide Visual Arts competition

Online registration for the Statewide Annual competition for visual artists, sponsored by the Division of Arts & Museums, will be accepted beginning Sept. 21.



Registration for “Utah 18: Craft, Photography, and Video/Digital works” is open from Sept. 21 through Oct. 22. Guidelines and registration materials are available at visualarts.utah.gov or by calling 801-245-7272. Registered artists should bring their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St. in Salt Lake City, on Oct. 23 and 24 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. All artists age 18 and older are welcome to submit one or two works of art in the given media categories. There is no entry fee.



The Best in Show award will receive a $1,000 award, while six Juror’s Awards will receive $600. Additional entries will also be juried into the exhibition and will have their work displayed at the Rio Gallery from Nov. 16, 1018, to Jan. 11, 2019. A public reception will be held on Nov. 16 during Gallery Stroll, from 6-9 p.m.



The competition judges are:



Debra Klomp Ching (Brooklyn, N.Y.): The co-owner of the Klompching Gallery. She has been working with photography since the 1980s and is an experienced curator, portfolio reviewer, private consultant, lecturer, writer, and art dealer. She holds a B.A. (Honors) in Photographic Studies, and an M.A. in Critical History and Theory of Photography. She is an Adjunct Faculty member of the School of Visual Arts in New York City and is active as a juror/judge for numerous photography awards, including the recent LensCulture International Emerging Talent Awards (2017) and the 2018 San Francisco Bay International Photography Show, among others.



Miguel Arzabe (San Francisco): A San Francisco-based visual artist who works across media, including painting, video, and paper weaving. Arzabe’s work has been featured in such festivals as Hors Pistes (Centre Pompidou, Paris) and the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma (Montreal); and in museums and galleries including RM Projects (Auckland), FIFI Projects (Mexico City), Marylhurst University (Oregon), Berkeley Art Museum, Albuquerque Museum of Art, the de Young Museum, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. He has held many residencies including Facebook AIR, Headlands Center for the Arts, Montalvo Arts Center, and Santa Fe Art Institute. He holds a BS from Carnegie Mellon University, an MS from Arizona State University, and an MFA from University of California-Berkeley.