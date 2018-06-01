Artistic Grandmas to exhibit art at museum

CEDAR CITY – Frontier Homestead State Park Museum is pleased to announce a special exhibit by a group of friends, artists, and grandmothers beginning June 1 and running through June 30. There will be an artist’s reception held on Saturday, June 2 from 2-4 p,m. The art of the four women is distinctive in its scope and subject matter. Here are some comments from all four artists, as provided in a release from the Musuem.

Carol Allen Bentley: I was born with a happy heart. I like to think that my paintings reflect that. To me, art is a love affair with life. I am fascinated by the beauty and rich diversity our world offers. The thrill for me in creating an image is in capturing spirit – the elusive spark that defines the essence of a look, a smile or a place.

Carol Van Wagoner: I paint because…just because, why not? Everyone should paint! There are so many wonderful things to do with a brush. In Southern Utah, there is no end to the great landscapes. To paint them, you have to find them, look at them, feel them and try the creative process. You can never make them as beautiful as they really are, but you can have a wonderful time trying.

Debbie Allan: Art is my joy. I’ve enjoyed painting since I was a child. My favorite media is oil paint, but I do pastels and also water colors. I taught junior high art for twenty years. Now I am retired and am able to paint as often as I wish.

Wendy Green: There has always been an inner desire within me to play with colors. The work of drawing seems like drudgery, but colors have called me to create. In my travels around the world I have found many beautiful places, but I have never found any place more beautiful than the sights right here in Southern Utah. The world around me speaks to me wherever I go and I long to capture it! I ask myself “What medium would capture this sight best?” What mixture of colors would express what I see?

The Museum is open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is located at 635 North Main in Cedar City. For more information, call the Museum at 435-586-9290.