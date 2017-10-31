Addams Family the Musical opens Nov. 1 at Canyon View High

CEDAR CITY–Canyon​ ​View​ ​High​ ​School​ ​presents “​Addams​ ​Family​ ​the​ ​Musical” on November 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6. Performances begin each night at 7 p.m.iin the Canyon View High auditorium, with a 1 p.m. matinee performance on November 4.

The Addams Family the Musical follows 18-year0old Wednesday Addams as she struggles with introducing her boyfriend, Lucas Beineke, and his parents to her family over dinner.

The show is directed by Britannia Howe and Holly Barrick.There are around 60 students in the production. A few of the parts are double cast, so if you go to the show twice, you might see different people playing the parts of Wednesday (Kate Harris and Catherine Chamberlain), Gomez (Lincoln Paul and Nathan Baker), and Fester (Josh Neilson and Cody Briggs).

Tickets are $5 and are available in pre-sale from any cast member or at the door.