A corner station in Kanarraville

By Dawn Aerts

Iron County Today

KANARRAVILLE–Who doesn’t remember the corner gas station with the attendant who kindly offers to ‘fill ‘er up,’ wash your windows and pop-open the hood to check the oil?

In Kanarraville, visitors still amble down Old Highway 91 to get a sense of that nostalgic time and to see what gas stations of the 1940s and ‘50s looked like before they were replaced by modern convenience stores. “We actually had three service stations in town,” said Elaine Cartwright speaking of downtown Main Street.

It was she and her husband Randy who purchased the last gas station here in 1995.

He had wanted to open a service station or sell gas, but found that it was expensive, and too much red tape. But the old station held fond memories for them and many Kanarraville residents. “There used to be lots of traffic through here,” said Cartwright of the main highway in town. “It was a lively place to live.”

In those days, people would stop at the gas station for a 10-cent Coke, and kids would collect a penny for every bottle returned. Back then, the Greyhound bus made regular stops between Cedar City and St. George and Elaine’s dad, Willard, kept a jukebox going all day.

“It was a gathering place,” she said of the larger Conoco station where the two gas pumps once stood. “So much is gone from those years, so we have to try and preserve everything we can.”

At the little station, people stop by to take wedding and graduation photos, or to pose for family snap shots. According to Cartwright, local stations were often owned and operated by a string of families over several decades.

The first station on 211 North and Main Street was built in 1925 on Dr. Lamar Graff’s property. It was leased by Emery Pollock who managed it for six years, then by Max Williams, and later Al and Shirley Anderton. By the 1940s the station was operated by Joe Stapley and Cartwright’s cousin, Devon Reeves, who took a job there.

The station was later passed on to Yvonne and Johnny Holt’s family who ran things for Harry Jameson.

A second Conoco station was built by Clark Williams in 1937; the workman, Lex Shields, used the handmade adobe bricks salvaged from the demolition of the Old Kanarraville co-op store. But according to Cartwright, only concrete pillars still stand where the two gas pumps used to be.

Her dad, Willard Batty, bought the building for $6,000, then sold it in 1977.

“My mom, sister Carolyn and Joe Stapley also worked there in the 1960s,” said Cartwright. Next to the smallest station, a detached building was brought in from out West where she recalls that George and Donna Mumford lived into the 1940s — then came the Huber family in the 1950’s.

The little station was eventually re-purchased and put back into service in 1959 through the early 1960s. Back then, Kanarraville Main Street was a busy town with three gas stations, a jukebox and the popular Ranch café. In later years, her father came to own the gas station, but sold it to the Cartwrights in 1995.

“When I married Randy he was a mechanic, so this building held a lot of good memories for us, my Dad and our family,” said Cartwright.

In 2004, the Cartwrights enlisted the help of the Kanarraville Historical Society to help restore the exterior of the station and to reclaim its original place on Main Street. They painted walls, replaced facia, took care of roof repairs and updated the window frames.

“We basically wanted to leave it just the way it was, no major changes.”

In the open bay, they keep a 1941 International truck for those who stop by to reminisce about the attendants who washed windshields, checked the tires, and the oil under the hood.

“People like taking photos from the past, when they could find a good ‘mechanic on duty’ and the gas pump rang up at .35 cents a gallon.”

Caption: Randy and Elaine Cartwright’s 1940s-era gas station in Kanarraville reminds visitors of what small town Main Street used to look like. The gas station (built in 1925) was updated and restored by Kanarraville Historical Society members: Ken and Kit Lamb (president); Leslie Jensen (former president); Ronald Archibald, and the Cartwrights in 2004.