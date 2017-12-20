Trinity Lutheran presents check to East Elementary

CEDAR CITY–The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar City recently had the privilege of awarding a check for $1,000 to East Elementary School to help meet the needs of disadvantaged students.

The school’s need for help was brought to the church’s attention by member Diane Molnar. She had learned that East Elementary was in great need of school supplies.

When the congregation poured in with all manner of school supplies, the need for winter clothing, shoes, hats and mittens was found.

When made aware of this, our local Catholic Thrift Shoppe joined in with donations of clean clothing items and shoes.

Members of Trinity filled many boxes with jackets, shoes, etc. An annual Octoberfest dinner put on each year at Trinity by the members raised enough to donate $1000 to the school.

This is an on-going need in our community and one that can be helped by the community.

This article was submitted to Iron County Today by Sharol Kleinschmidt, member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

CAPTION: Trinity Lutheran Church member Diane Molnar presents a $1,000 check to East Elementary secretary Renee Sholes. Courtesy photo