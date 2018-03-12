Trinity Lutheran Easter Services

CEDAR CITY–Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar City invites you to join us for Lenten and Easter Services to celebrate the victory of Jesus Christ over sin and death.

The schedule for Holy Week services includes Palm Sunday, March 25 at 10 a.m., Holy Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Good Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

All are invited to an Easter Breakfast on Easter Sunday at 8 a.m. prior to the service. An Easter Egg Hunt will be held for the children after breakfast.

Please also join us each Wednesday at 7 p.m. for services during Lent, preceded by a soup supper at 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran is located at 410 E. 1935 North, across from Fiddlers Elementary School. For more information, call 435-586-7103 or visit our web site at www.cedarlutheran.org.