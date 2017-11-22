Thanksgiving Eve service tonight in Parowan

PAROWAN—The Parowan United Methodist Church will have a Thanksgiving Eve Service tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 190 N. Main Street.

This has been a tradition at the church since 2000, and Pastor Jeri Lee Leeper said many in the community have attended. She invites everyone this year, adding, “We have so much to be thankful for.”

It will begin with Pastor Leeper’s husband Earl giving the 1st Thanksgiving Proclamation issued by Governor Bradford on Nov. 23, 1622.

Hymns will be”We Gather Together,” “Come, Ye Thankful People Come,” and “Now Thank We All Our God.” Accompanist will be Donnett Vincent.

The Subweeks Family will sing a Thanksgiving medley, and A Thanksgiving Alphabet will be shared by Pastor Jeri Lee. The closing hymn will be led by Lisa Stewart on her guitar, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”