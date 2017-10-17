Precept Study of Daniel starts Nov. 2

A Precept Upton Precept Bible Study will begin at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East. The study will begin with Daniel Pt. 1, Living Out a Biblical Worldview, for eight weeks, then move on to Daniel 2, Gaining Understanding of the Time of the End for 10 weeks. The study will end in March 2018.

Daniel focused on what God said, not the events of his own time. He had an impact on the people that God placed in his life. Learn how to live in the days ahead. Dare to be a Daniel.

Precept Upon Precept studies take a straight-forward investigative approach to Bible study. The inductive method will lead attendees to discover truth for themselves by using three skills: observation, interpretation and application. These studies consist of homework, discussion, and DVD lecture by Bible teacher Wayne Barber.

Precept Bible studies are nondenominational. Students may call 435-267-2234 for information or to sign up. The cost for the Daniel Pt. 1 workbook is $18. Students can pick up their materials from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at the library.

Information about Precept Ministries International can be found at www.precept.org.