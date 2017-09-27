Fall revival planned at Mountain View Baptist

CEDAR CITY—Evangelist Jon Groves and his family will spearhead the 2nd annual Fall Revival at Mountain View Baptist Church in Cedar City. The Revival begins on Sunday, Oct. 1 and will run through Oct. 4.

Jon Groves is an evangelist traveling across the United States holding special services geared towards reviving churches in individuals. He and his sons sing special music, and you can be assured of laughter as well as being stirred up from his preaching.

Services on Oct. 1 will be at 10 and 11 a.m., and that evening at 7 p.m. From Oct. 2-4, an evening service will begin at 7 p.m.

Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 1160 South 860 West in Cedar City. Phone 435-865-1211 for more information or visit www.mvbaptistcedar.org.