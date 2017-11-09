Collecting shoeboxes of gifts at Calvary Chapel

CEDAR CITY–Calvary Chapel’s Missions Ministry and the church’s congregation invites the public to donate or help with assembly of Operation Christmas Child (OCC) shoeboxes and to touch the lives of children from “around the world” during National Collection Week, Nov., 13-20, at Calvary Chapel, 101 E. Nichols Canyon Road, Cedar City. The congregation has supported the Operation Christmas Child project since 2002.

“For many of these children, a gift-filled shoebox may be the first gift they receive,” said Terri Carroll, Southern Utah’s Area Coordinator. Operation Christmas Child has become the world’s largest community collection project of its kind – with more than 146 million shoebox-gifts gathered for children in 160 countries by Samaritan’s Purse.

For more information, to donate, or volunteer, call Calvary Chapel office at 435-867-8188.

Caption: Rosemary Arriaga is one of many volunteers and members who are collecting small items, or donations for children’s shoebox gifts during National Collection Week.