Christmas Eve program in Parowan

PAROWAN—As has been a custom since 2000, the Parowan United Methodist Church will have a Christmas Eve Service at 11 p.m.

Our LDS Members have played the piano or organ since our beginning. Millie Johnson will be our accompanist at the morning service at 9:30 a.m. and Donnett Vincent will play at the 11 p.m. service. Hymns will be “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.”

We have always had 3 trees in the Entry Room and the Message brought by Pastor Jeri Lee– “The Story of the Three Trees.”

The community is invited again this year. We end with “Silent Night, Holy Night.” The church is located at 190 N. Main St., right across from the high school.