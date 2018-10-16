The Great Crate Debate

By Dawn Aerts

I for one like the sweet and furry smell of puppies.

But like all things there are limits to what we will allow the wiggly-bundles of playfulness to do: crates are part of the debate.

Do we allow them to ski-daddle all over the house, hoping that our new doggie-mats will absorb most of their accidents as they are prone to happen?

Shall we stay at home, minding the smallest uplift of a leg or a minor squat to indicate that they should be out-the-door in a nano-second, or can we, without guilt, put them away just for a few hours in the little crate?

Yes, some people consider a ‘crate’ as akin to implementing ‘jail time’ for an innocent suspect. But then you find a checkbook chewed up, your only pair of designer sunglasses customized under the bed, slippers with holes and of course, the pools that begin to form here and there. So, the cuteness is wearing off and you need to do something to save yourself, accessories, and that beautiful rug near the sofa.

I have trained puppies with no backup and no crate: but it isn’t pretty.

According to experts, when done properly, the crate can be a space where your new furry addition may come to feel ‘at home.’ Think of it as a little dog cave that keeps him or her feeling safe, allowing for naps or a rest stop, and for short amounts of time. It may be a solution, if you can set-up a reasonable schedule: you’ve heard of baby-gates, cribs and playpens?

The crate can be a tool to aid your dog in transitioning from an anything goes attitude to a house with a few rules. Ideally, your puppy will also transition from a little space, to a larger crate, to an exercise pen or enclosed area near the back door, or to a family-friendly safe place. You can always test them out in a room, or in the house as they get more proficient.

This is a place where your pet will have a cozy blanket, and access to a water dish, with a chew toy that he recognizes as ‘his own.’ A crate should be big enough for the small dog to turn around in, but not so big that they imagine there is a bathroom in the back corner, and should have a screened window opening and door to exit.

I am not a fan of keeping any dog in a crate-home for hours, or full day, but to train a puppy in the ‘best time’ for sleeping, resting and then getting out, for a potty-time and exercise outside.

Most dog experts suggest that crate-training begin by leaving the puppy in the crate for short periods of time, slowly increasing the time they can be left in the crate. Rule of thumb–a two-month old puppy could be kept in two hours; at four-months, four hours.

But the crate system relies on positive encouragement, frequent breaks, and praising the dog once he has mastered the art of ‘holding it’ till they get outside.

Exercise and patience are key.

If a dog is given enough time outside the crate with run time and exercise they will get used to the idea of quiet time inside. That said, puppies will need more ‘potty break’ sessions day time and into the night; and like children, consistency matters. They will come to appreciate free-time, fun-time, meals and nap time.

No matter how sweet your new puppy is, a well-trained puppy will likely be a well-trained pet.

Be a Hero and adopt a homeless dog or cat at your local animal shelter by calling the Enoch office at 435-586-8791 or Cedar City shelter at 435-586-2960 located at 1150 W. Kittyhawk Drive.